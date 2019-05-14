Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To say the Boston Bruins have sent Stanley Cup fever through New England may be an understatement. One Boxford, Mass. resident is proof of that.

WBZ-TV cameras caught a glimpse of the fan’s backyard, which now has a Bruins logo mowed into the lawn.

Check it out:

Someone mowed a @NHLBruins logo in their backyard in #Boxford pic.twitter.com/flyspstBTV — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) May 13, 2019

We knew Bruins fans were intense, but this just takes it to another level.

Boston leads their Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 and looks to take a commanding 3-0 lead in Raleigh on Tuesday night.

Game 3 between the B’s and the Canes is set for 8 p.m. ET at PNC Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images