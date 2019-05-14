To say the Boston Bruins have sent Stanley Cup fever through New England may be an understatement. One Boxford, Mass. resident is proof of that.
WBZ-TV cameras caught a glimpse of the fan’s backyard, which now has a Bruins logo mowed into the lawn.
Check it out:
We knew Bruins fans were intense, but this just takes it to another level.
Boston leads their Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 and looks to take a commanding 3-0 lead in Raleigh on Tuesday night.
Game 3 between the B’s and the Canes is set for 8 p.m. ET at PNC Arena.
Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images