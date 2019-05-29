Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Connor Clifton plays with an edge, something the Boston Bruins have seen since the defenseman’s very first day with the club.

Clifton, who signed with the Providence Bruins prior to the 2017-18 season, was tasked with going up against David Backes in his first training camp with the B’s last year. Backes, a well-respected veteran forward, initially was a bit caught off guard by Clifton’s tenacity before recognizing the young blueliner’s potential.

“I was an 11-year vet and he was a new guy on the scene, and he didn’t pull any punches with me,” Backes said, per NHL.coms’ Shawn P. Roarke. “He was going after me. I was a little (upset) at first, but then take a step back and say that is the kind of kid (who) has the drive and the ability to make an impact because he has that inner burning fire whoever he is against.”

The 24-year-old Clifton made his NHL debut with the Black and Gold in mid-November as Boston dealt with injuries on its blueline. The Quinnipiac University product wasn’t expected to be a mainstay with the Bruins for the remainder of the season, but he’s made the most of his opportunity. After logging one point in 19 regular-season games, Clifton has collected four points (two goals, two assists) in 13 playoff contests thus far.

Clifton will look to continue his strong stretch Wednesday night when the Bruins host the St. Louis Blues for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images