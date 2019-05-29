Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wednesday will feature a night full of Boston sports, and you won’t want to miss any of the action on NESN networks.

The Boston Red Sox are set to host the Cleveland Indians at 6 p.m. ET on NESN, while the Boston Bruins will face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m. ET in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden.

Bruins coverage will kick off with “Bruins Face-Off Live” airing at 7 p.m. ET on NESNplus and conclude with “Bruins Overtime Live” airing on both NESN and NESNplus following the final horn.

But before the Bruins and Blues take the ice for Game 2, be sure to tune in for pregame coverage of the Red Sox-Indians series finale on NESN beginning at 5 p.m. ET with “Red Sox First Pitch” followed by “Red Sox Gameday” at 5:30 p.m. NESN will prove postgame coverage immediately after the final out with “Red Sox Extra Innings” and “Red Sox Final.”

Here’s Wednesday night’s full schedule (all times are Eastern):

NESN

5 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch” LIVE

5:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday” LIVE

6 p.m. — MLB: Indians at Red Sox LIVE

9 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings” LIVE

9:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final” LIVE

10:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE: Stanley Cup Final”

11:30 p.m. — “NESN Sports Today” LIVE

NESNplus

7 p.m. — “Bruins Faceoff LIVE: Stanley Cup Final”

10:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE: Stanley Cup Final”

11:30 p.m. — “NESN Sports Today” LIVE

