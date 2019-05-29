Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In just a few hours, the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues will meet for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Boston holds a 1-0 edge in the best-of-seven series following its victory Monday night at TD Garden. A win Wednesday on home ice would move Bruce Cassidy’s team within two victories of winning the greatest trophies in sports.

Players and coaches for the Bruins will speak Wednesday morning after an optional skate. You can watch all press conferences and player availabilities in the video above.

