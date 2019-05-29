Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Causeway Street is buzzing with Stanley Cup fever.

The Boston Bruins kicked off the final stage of their quest for the Stanley Cup by scoring four unanswered goals against the St. Louis Blues to take a 4-2 win in Game 1. Now, the B’s will look to take a commanding lead in the series in Game 2 on Wednesday night back here at TD Garden.

And as if Bruins fans needed help getting hyped up, the B’s released a pretty epic trailer ahead of the game, which you can watch here.

Technically, this could be the last game of the season at home, so decibel levels at the Garden likely will reach some pretty gargantuan levels.

Is it 8 p.m. yet?

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images