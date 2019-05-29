Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins struck first in the Stanley Cup Final, and now they’re looking to put themselves two wins away from winning it all.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is set to take place Wednesday night at TD Garden. Boston earned a 4-2 comeback victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 1.

The Bruins are expected to roll with the same lineups as Game 1, while Robby Fabbri likely will skate on the right wing of St. Louis’ third line in place of Robert Thomas, who is out with an undisclosed injury.

Here’s how and when to watch Blues vs. Bruins Game 2:

When: Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images