Bruins Vs. Blue Jackets Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 6 Online

Can the Boston Bruins tie a bow on their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series?

The Bruins currently lead the best-of-seven series with the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 heading into Monday’s Game 6 at Nationwide Arena.

Boston won a thrilling Game 5 to push the Blue Jackets to the brink of elimination. A win for the Bruins would send them to their first conference final since 2013, where the Carolina Hurricanes await them.

Here’s how and when to watch Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game 6:

When: Monday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images