Bucks Troll Paul Pierce After Ending Celtics’ Season With Game 5 Blowout

Paul Pierce was delivered a plate full of crow Wednesday night courtesy of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Pierce got a little ahead of himself with his prediction for the NBA playoff second-round matchup between his former team and No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. After the Boston Celtics routed the Bucks in Game 1, Pierce declared the best-of-seven set was “over.”

Well, things didn’t exactly pan out as The Truth expected.

The series opener turned out to be the Celtics’ last win of the 2018-19 campaign, as the Bucks ripped off four straight victories by an average margin of 16.25 points. And following its series-clinching Game 5 win at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee resurfaced Pierce’s wildly inaccurate prediction in a great trolling effort.

After final buzzer, Bucks play a video montage of Paul Pierce’s “series is over” prediction and place is going wild. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 9, 2019

Well played.

The Bucks now are on to the Eastern Conference finals where they’ll square off with either the Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers. As for the Celtics, an offseason that’s poised to feature equal amounts of entertain and chaos awaits.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images