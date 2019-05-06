Celtics’ Marcus Smart Upgraded To ‘Available’ Ahead Of Game 4 Vs. Bucks

He’s back.

Marcus Smart has officially been upgraded from “questionable” to “available” just hours ahead of Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Smart has remained on the bench for the entirety of the Celtics’ postseason with a torn left oblique, but has made quite the turnaround as of late.

Smart was upgraded to “questionable” Sunday, shortly after the guard said he was “hopeful” to make his return in Game 4.

#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart has been upgraded to AVAILABLE 🙌 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 6, 2019

Head coach Brad Stevens said Smart will be available to play “short stints” in Monday’s Game 4, but will not start.

Celtics fans will certainly be more than thrilled to welcome him back, especially on home turf.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images