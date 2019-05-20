Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Boston Celtics point guard sure likes the idea of taking his talents to the Big Apple.

No, we’re not talking about Kyrie Irving. At least not for now.

Terry Rozier soon will hit the open market as a restricted free agent. We’ve already heard of a pair of teams that reportedly will pursue Rozier this summer, one of which being the New York Knicks. It’s unclear whether the Knicks are Rozier’s preferred destination, but it’s safe to say the 25-year-old is very much open to the idea of making Madison Square Garden his new home.

“Yeah, I definitely can,” Rozier said on ESPN’s “Jalen & Jacoby” when asked if he can see himself playing in New York. “I definitely can. You know, it’s a great organization — everybody knows about the New York Knicks. Their sports market and everything, everybody knows about the city of New York. You know, it would be great. It would be great.”

Ironically enough, Rozier’s chance to play for the Knicks might be nixed by a leading source of his frustration this season. New York likely will make a run at Irving in the offseason, and one talking ahead even believes there’s a “95 percent chance” the six-time All-Star signs with the Knicks. New York’s interest in Rozier certainly could be real, but it’s tough to imagine he’s at the top of the franchise’s priority list.

Rozier has made his desire to start abundantly clear. But if a bench role is completely off the table for the fourth-year guard, his options might be limited.

