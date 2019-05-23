Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It sure seems like Chase Winovich was born to be a New England Patriot.

The Patriots garnered high praise for landing Winovich with the 77th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Winovich boasts unmatched energy, an intense passion for the game and a strong work ethic, all traits that certainly will be well-received in Foxboro.

Winovich’s defensive coordinator at Michigan, Don Brown, has no doubt the young pass rusher will flourish in New England.

“People are going to love the way this guy plays the game,” Brown told Andy Hart in a column for Patriots.com “I can see him being a four-team special teams guys. He’ll be a terror now. You won’t worry about mark, set go, he’s gonna go! He plays relentless with a great motor. He’s a never-give-up guy. They’re certainly going to fall in love with his work ethic.”

Patriots fans will love Brown’s description of Winovich’s playing style, too.

“Complete wackjob,’ Brown emphasized again before explaining the description. “When he plays, he gets in the zone and he plays the game like a crazed dog, that’s for sure. He’s a little flamboyant off the field, not to the point where it’s distasteful or arrogant. He just has fun playing the game. After every tackle for a loss or sack I’d say, ‘Let’s see what he’s going to do now when he gets up?’ He’s going to be missed, that’s for sure.”

Yeah, it’s safe to say Winovich has all the makings of becoming a Patriots fan favorite.

