Danica Patrick Pregnant? Retired NASCAR Star Clarifies Instagram Post

Danica Patrick sent her fans for a wild, confusing ride Sunday morning, and poor chose of words was to blame.

The retired racing star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and her sister, Brooke. Judging by the photo and caption, it looks like Patrick interviewed her sister for some unannounced life-coaching endeavor.

Speaking of the caption, check out this wording:

“My sister Brooke and I sat down for a chat, and it was really good! We covered a lot of topics, especially pertaining to kids, and — I got some good advice!”

Unsurprisingly, the comments section went bananas.

“Aaron Rodgers Jr. on the way????” Instagram user Jackbigbee wrote.

Alas, Patrick and her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, are not having a child. Patrick set the record straight in her own comment.

“Clarification note (many hours after post) — NOT expecting!!!” she wrote. ” … Although I can see how the above text reads like that. 🤦🏻‍♀️ *I must proof read better, perhaps — out loud.”

Well, glad we got that cleared up.

Patrick might not be looking forward to motherhood, but she is looking forward to showcasing her broadcasting chops at the 2019 Indianapolis 500. Rodgers, meanwhile, is gearing up for his first season under new Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images