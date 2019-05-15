Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Carolina Hurricanes entered Tuesday’s tilt at PNC Arena hungry for their first win of the Eastern Conference Final.

Tuukka Rask had other plans.

Rask stood on his head as the Bruins boosted their best-of-seven series lead to 3-0. Boston needed every one of the veteran goaltender’s 35 saves as it narrowly hung on for a 2-1 victory, which marked Carolina’s first loss on home ice in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Bruins fans, of course, were blown away by Rask’s performance, as was New England Patriots center David Andrews, who expressed his admiration for the netminder during Game 3.

That mood likely has been felt throughout Boston amid Rask’s terrific playoff run.

Andrews’ tweet wasn’t the only Bruins-Patriots social media connection on the night, either. Tom Brady couldn’t have agreed more with Zdeno Chara’s Instagram caption following Game 3.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images