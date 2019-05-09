Eduardo Rodriguez Slated To Get Ball In Series Opener Vs. Mariners

For the first time since March 29, the Boston Red Sox are a .500 ball club.

The last time the Sox had as many victories as losses, they were 1-1 and playing the Seattle Mariners. Over a month later, the Sox will push to head into the green against none other than the Mariners.

Eduardo Rodriguez is slated to get the ball for Boston as they welcome their AL West counterpart to Fenway Park.

Rodriguez didn’t have to do too much in his last start against the White Sox with his offense doing most of the heavy lifting, scoring 15 runs. Rodriguez pitched well in six innings of work, allowing one run, striking out six and picking up his third win of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images