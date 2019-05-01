Gary Bettman Shares Thoughts On Brad Marchand Hit On Scott Harrington

Brad Marchand has been the talk of the NHL world after his jab to the back of Scott Harrington’s head during the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets’ Game 3 on Tuesday night.

The B’s winger won’t be suspended for the hit and addressed the incident Wednesday after his team’s practice. Marchand certainly doesn’t have a spotless reputation, but did not receive a fine or suspension during the 2018-19 regular season.

While many have chalked the hit up to being “playoff hockey” (including Harrington), others don’t see it as such.

Commissioner Gary Bettman is one of those people.

Bettman is asked about incident last night when Boston forward Brad Marchand punched Blue Jackets D Scott Harrington in back of the head. “That play should have been penalised. Sometimes things are missed on the ice. Our officials must have the most difficult job in sports." — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) May 1, 2019

Bettman says Marchand has been warned by the NHL's dept of player safety and Marchand's behaviour is repeated, "he should look forward to a suspension." — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) May 1, 2019

We’ll see if Marchand will be more cautious when the Bruins and Blue Jackets collide for Game 4 on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images