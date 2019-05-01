Gary Bettman Shares Thoughts On Brad Marchand Hit On Scott Harrington

Brad Marchand has been the talk of the NHL world after his jab to the back of Scott Harrington’s head during the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets’ Game 3 on Tuesday night.
The B’s winger won’t be suspended for the hit and addressed the incident Wednesday after his team’s practice. Marchand certainly doesn’t have a spotless reputation, but did not receive a fine or suspension during the 2018-19 regular season.
While many have chalked the hit up to being “playoff hockey” (including Harrington), others don’t see it as such.
Commissioner Gary Bettman is one of those people.
We’ll see if Marchand will be more cautious when the Bruins and Blue Jackets collide for Game 4 on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images
