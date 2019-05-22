Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the Red Sox pitching off to a bit of a shaky start this season, reliever Matt Barnes has certainly been a bright spot for Boston’s bullpen.

Barnes is second in the league among relievers in strikeouts (35), with hitters batting just .149 against the righty so far this season. In fact, the 28-year-old has struck out 48.6 percent of the batters he has faced and is averaging 16.58 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

Check out more of Matt Barnes’ stats on tonight’s “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images