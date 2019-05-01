Iker Casillas Suffers Heart Attack; Soccer World Showers Legendary GK With Support

Iker Casillas is the subject of concern in all corners of the soccer world.

The FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper suffered a heart attack Wednesday during a practice session, his club, FC Porto, announced.

“Casillas suffered an acute myocardial infarction during Wednesday morning training session held at the PortoGaia training centre in Olival,” Porto said in a statement, per The BBC. “The work session was promptly interrupted to provide assistance to the Porto goalkeeper, who is currently at the Hospital CUF Porto. Casillas is well, stable and his heart problem (is) solved.”

The 37-year-old underwent surgery, which almost certainly will rule him out for Porto’s final four games of the season and also might end his storied career.

Casillas captained Spain to European Championship victories in 2008 and 2012 and also led his country to glory in the 2010 World Cup. He spent the bulk of his club career with Real Madrid, with whom he won five La Liga (Spanish first division) and three UEFA Champions League titles between 1995 and 2015.

Real Madrid led the soccer world in offering words of encouragement and support to Casillas, its longtime and “beloved” captain.

“… Iker Casillas has shown us how to overcome the most incredible challenges throughout his professional career, adding significantly to our club’s successes. He’s shown us that giving up has no place in our way of life and demonstrated time and again that staying strong during the hardest of challenges is the only path to victory. …”

Casillas’ heart attack set social media ablaze, as players, teams, fans and pundits showered him with well-wishes. He has rivaled the likes of Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona for major trophies during his career, but the teams and many others united in support for him.

Stay strong, @IkerCasillas! Our best wishes for a quick and complete recovery — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2019

Best wishes, @IkerCasillas. Wishing you a speedy recovery. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 1, 2019

Wishing you a speedy recovery, @IkerCasillas. Our thoughts are with you. 👊 https://t.co/KaGzxsBpPu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 1, 2019

Thinking of you, @IkerCasillas – we all hope to see you back on the pitch soon ❤ https://t.co/z2KI5Z8CdB — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 1, 2019

Get well soon, @IkerCasillas. All of us at Chelsea wish you a full and speedy recovery. 💙 pic.twitter.com/I1rHtTaxxx — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 1, 2019

Gareth Bale and Mesut Ozil are just two of Casillas’ former Real Madrid teammates who offered him support, while Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng sent love from afar.

Best wishes to Porto! 🙏🏼 Hope all is going well. Get well soon @IkerCasillas 🙏🏼 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 1, 2019

Hope you get well soon @IkerCasillas 🙏🏽 — Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) May 1, 2019

The goalkeepers’ union came out in full force behind Casillas, as shot-stoppers past and present hailed one of the best to ever play their position.

I’m so sad to hear the news @IkerCasillas we follow each other on twitter wishing you all a speedy recovery one of the greatest goalkeepers @realmadridarab Shilts — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) May 1, 2019

Just want to wish a healthy recovery to one of the most decorated and humble goalkeepers in the World @IkerCasillas. Get well soon my friend. — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) May 1, 2019

An unbelievable goalkeeper and a legend of the game. Get well soon @IkerCasillas 🙏🏻 — Jordan Pickford (@JPickford1) May 1, 2019

Shocked about the news! Get well soon @IkerCasillas — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) May 1, 2019

News of Casillas’ heart attack resonated far outside of European, and soccer circles too.

We are with you in this difficult time @IkerCasillas. 🙏🏼 We wish you a full and safe recovery; we hope to see you back on the pitch soon. 💚❤️⚽️#ForçaIker https://t.co/xm31boi38P — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) May 1, 2019

Wishing you a speedy recovery, champion 🙏 Get well soon, @IkerCasillas 🇪🇸🏆 pic.twitter.com/jmPqUlaIor — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 1, 2019

Get well soon @IkerCasillas!💪🏼

Mucha fuerza Iker! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/mWxyLugs9N — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) May 1, 2019

@IkerCasillas You’re in my prayers boss 🙏🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 1, 2019

Prayers up for St. Iker. https://t.co/VXnCXmnLfo — NESN Soccer (@NESNSoccer) May 1, 2019

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FIFATV