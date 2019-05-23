Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Julian Edelman’s newly signed contract extension should make him a New England Patriot for life. And he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Speaking after practice on Day 3 of organized team activities, Edelman offered his reaction to the extension, which runs through the 2021 season.

“It’s awesome,” the veteran wide receiver said Thursday. “I was born here in my football career, and I’m going to have a few more years here. And I just want to take a second and thank the Kraft family, Coach (Bill) Belichick, Nick Caserio and everyone that was involved, my agents, for getting this done.”

He added: “I love being here. I don’t want to be anywhere else, and I’m excited for this upcoming year. And I’m excited for this spring to work on our fundamentals and mold our team and keep it going.”

Edelman’s extension reportedly is a two-year deal worth up to $18 million, including an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million in guaranteed money. Albert Breer of The MMQB shared the full details Thursday morning:

Edelman's incentives … 2019: $500K triggers at 80 and 90 catches (total: $1M) 2020: $500K triggers at 60, 70, 80, 90 and 100 catches; $250K for Pro Bowl (total: $2.75M) 2021: $500K tiggers at 50, 60, 70, 80, 90 and 100 catches; $250K for Pro Bowl (total: $3.25M) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 23, 2019

Edelman signed the contract on his 33rd birthday, two days after the Patriots began OTAs.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to go anywhere, and I’m not going anywhere,” said Edelman, who was set to enter the final year of his previous contract. “So Boston, I’ll be back for a couple more.”

After missing the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL and the first four games of 2018 for a PED suspension, Edelman was as productive as ever last season, catching 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. He then found an even higher gear in the playoffs, tallying nine catches for 151 yards in the divisional round, seven for 96 in the AFC Championship Game and 10 for 141 in Super Bowl LIII to earn game MVP honors.

That torrid stretch allowed Edelman to move into second place all-time in career postseason receptions and receiving yards behind Jerry Rice.

“I’ve accomplished goals in the past,” Edelman said. “And when you do that, you set new goals. I’ve been blessed and fortunate to attain and reach a lot of my dreams, but I still have a lot of other things that I want to go for. I’ve got a big chip on my shoulder still, and I look forward to coming out here and contributing to the team and working hard each day, helping younger guys.”

His influence already is rubbing off on Patriots first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry, who said watching Edelman operate in OTAs has helped him improve his route-running.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images