Marcus Smart Injury: Celtics Guard ‘Hopeful’ To Play In Game 4 Vs. Bucks

Marcus Smart apparently wasn’t joking about being ahead of schedule.

The Boston Celtics guard has been out of action since suffering a torn oblique in early April. But Smart, who initially was expected to miss at least the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs, has a chance to play Monday night when the Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks in a pivotal Game 4 at TD Garden.

Here’s the latest on Smart, who was a full participant in Sunday’s practice:

#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart has been cleared for full contact and played 3-on-3 yesterday. He fully participated in today’s practice. He says he’s hopeful to play tomorrow, but needs to see how his body reacts to practice. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 5, 2019

Marcus Smart said he took a charge in 3-on-3 work yesterday, took blow to oblique area. Said he felt fine afterwards. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) May 5, 2019

Marcus Smart: "I'm getting really close." Would not count out a return tomorrow. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 5, 2019

Even if Smart can’t play Monday night, the Celtics have to be encouraged by his progress.

The Celtics, trailing 2-1 in their second-round playoff series, will tip off with the Bucks at 7 p.m. ET.

