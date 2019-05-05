Marcus Smart Injury: Celtics Guard ‘Hopeful’ To Play In Game 4 Vs. Bucks

Marcus Smart apparently wasn’t joking about being ahead of schedule.
The Boston Celtics guard has been out of action since suffering a torn oblique in early April. But Smart, who initially was expected to miss at least the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs, has a chance to play Monday night when the Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks in a pivotal Game 4 at TD Garden.
Here’s the latest on Smart, who was a full participant in Sunday’s practice:
(You can click here to watch Smart speak to media members after practice.)
Even if Smart can’t play Monday night, the Celtics have to be encouraged by his progress.
The Celtics, trailing 2-1 in their second-round playoff series, will tip off with the Bucks at 7 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images
