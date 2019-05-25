Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bruce Cassidy’s NHL career as a player might have been short-lived, but things are working out just fine for him as a coach.

The Boston Bruins’ bench boss, in just his second full season, led the squad to the Stanley Cup Final, where they’ll meet the St. Louis Blues beginning Monday.

But before the puck drops in the championship, the NHL released the best mic’d up moments from the conference finals. One of those moments comes when Cassidy has an exchange with referee Wes McCauley.

McCauley: You had a lot of points in junior, right? Your (expletive) rookie year?

Cassidy: Yeah, I peaked at 18, Wes. I peaked at 18, bud.

McCauley: So did I, don’t worry. So did I.

Cassidy: It happens.

McCauley: At least you got into coaching, I had a coach tell me to be a ref for (expletive’s) sake, that’s worse.

You can watch the exchange here.

McCauley was right, though. During Cassidy’s rookie season with the Ottawa 67’s of the OHL, he slashed 25-86-111 over 70 games.

So yeah, not bad at all.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images