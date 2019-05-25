Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No, Tom Brady isn’t at OTAs.

But that clearly isn’t stopping him from getting to know his newest offensive weapon.

The New England Patriots quarterback on Saturday shared some photos of a workout session at his house with Julian Edelman and 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry. Later in the day, Harry took to Twitter to post a photo from the workout, complete with the simple caption of the “shh” emoji.

You can view the tweet here.

Earlier in the week, Harry had indicated that he hadn’t communicated much with Brady, but it appears that’s changed.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images