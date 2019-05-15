Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA playoffs start for real Tuesday night.

(You know, because the first two rounds don’t mean jack.)

The Golden State Warriors will host the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors are coming off a second-round triumph over the Houston Rockets, while the Blazers are fresh off their Game 7 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Will Steph Curry and Co. take the first step toward yet another NBA Finals berth, or will Damian Lillard and the Blazers lay the foundation for one of the greatest upsets in NBA history?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game 1 online:

When: Tuesday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN +

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images