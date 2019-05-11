Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While many are bracing for Kyrie Irving’s departure from the Celtics, Boston also has another important player that can hit free agency this offseason: Al Horford.

The big man has an opt-out clause in his contract, meaning he can elect free agency this summer in pursuit of a new deal. The 32-year-old is set to make $29 million next season, but in opting out of his contract he can sign a deal that would give him some more long-term security.

According to The Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett, extra years are exactly what Horford is looking for. Bulpett indicated that Horford would be willing to re-sign with the Celtics on a team-friendly number if they’re willing to give him some length on the deal.

“The Celts still have to find out what Al Horford wants to do,” Bulpett wrote. “The veteran can opt out of the approximately $29 million he has coming next year, and, according to a league source, Horford would like to stay. The source added that he’d take a more team-friendly number for next season if he can get two more years tacked on.

“As of now, however, the Celtics have yet to engage in any talks with Horford or his representation.”

Keeping Horford would be important for a Celtics team that could see its roster significantly change over the next few seasons.

