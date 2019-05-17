Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to the Boston Celtics to solve their Anthony Davis problem.

NBA sources outlined the Pelicans’ offseason plans, which will center around Davis, to the The Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett on Thursday at the NBA Draft Combine. They claim the Pelicans first will attempt to convince Davis to rescind his trade request and consider signing a long-term contract extension when he meets with newly appointed general manager David Griffin next week.

Davis reportedly remains determined to leave the Pelicans this summer, despite the fact they won the NBA Draft Lottery and are expected to select Zion Williamson with the first overall pick.

Should Davis communicate that sentiment directly to the Pelicans, they’ll reach out the Celtics “as the most obvious trade partner,” Bulpett writes. “The Celts may still not be sure about a deal because it’s not known yet what the Pels will want in return for the All-Star, but there seems to be a belief that they’d be able to work things out.”

Rumors linked Davis with a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers around this season’s NBA trade deadline approached, but New Orleans had no intention of shipping the superstar there. Here’s why, according to Bulpett’s Pelicans sources.

“… the team ‘won’t be doing business’ with that club, with the bitterness from the Lakers’ attempt to engineer a Davis deal during the season still seething within the Pelicans’ organization,” Bulpett wrote.

The Athletic’s Frank Isola reported Tuesday Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge hopes to successfully complete a trade for Davis and use him to convince Kyrie Irving to re-sign with the club. The Pelicans appear willing to help Ainge complete step one of his master plan.

