The Boston Celtics are set to have an extremely busy offseason, but Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis rumors are already swirling well ahead of July 1.

The New Orleans Pelicans won Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery, clearing the way for them to select Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick. Yes, this throws a huge wrench in the Davis sweepstakes this summer by giving New Orleans some much-needed leverage, but there’s plenty of other factors impacting the Celtics’ potential roster moves as well.

Kyrie Irving’s disappointing season seems to have changed the opinion of a few potential suitors.

According to the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett, some teams are a “great deal more wary” about acquiring the star point guard.

“Based on the way things played out with the Celtics this season and Irving’s role both off the court all year and on it in the playoff loss to Milwaukee, certain clubs are concerned about putting too many eggs in his basket right away.”

Yes, Irving said during the preseason that he would return to the Celtics next season, but that feels like a long time ago at this point.

