The Warriors have been without Kevin Durant since he injured his calf in the third quarter of Golden State’s Game 5 Western Conference semifinal win against the Houston Rockets, and it sounds like he’ll be sidelined a bit longer.
Golden State took care of Houston in Game 6 to advance, and were able to secure a Game 1 Western Conference Finals win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. We know he won’t be in for Game 2 on Thursday, and according to ESPN’s Ramona Shellburne, Durant is “not close” to returning.
“Durant hasn’t resumed basketball-related activities, which would be the first step in returning to play,” ESPN’s report noted.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the forward will be re-evaluated before tip-off, and a more in-depth update was provided.
While it’s certainly not good news for the Dubs, this stat should put their fans at ease at least a little bit.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images