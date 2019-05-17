Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Warriors have been without Kevin Durant since he injured his calf in the third quarter of Golden State’s Game 5 Western Conference semifinal win against the Houston Rockets, and it sounds like he’ll be sidelined a bit longer.

Golden State took care of Houston in Game 6 to advance, and were able to secure a Game 1 Western Conference Finals win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. We know he won’t be in for Game 2 on Thursday, and according to ESPN’s Ramona Shellburne, Durant is “not close” to returning.

“Durant hasn’t resumed basketball-related activities, which would be the first step in returning to play,” ESPN’s report noted.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the forward will be re-evaluated before tip-off, and a more in-depth update was provided.

Warriors say Kevin Durant has made "good progress" in his rehab for a strained right calf but is not ready for on-court activities and will be reevaluated in one week. By this timetable, the earliest Durant could return is before a possible Game 6. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 17, 2019

While it’s certainly not good news for the Dubs, this stat should put their fans at ease at least a little bit.

Game 2 tips off at 9 ET on ESPN. It's a virtual must-win for the Trail Blazers as the Warriors are 12-1 under Steve Kerr when leading a playoff series 2-0. Kevin Durant won't play, but the Warriors have won 28 of their last 29 games when Stephen Curry plays and Durant does not. pic.twitter.com/wTwoudcSk0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 17, 2019

