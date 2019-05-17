Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins doubled their lead in their Eastern Conference Final matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes thanks to Patrice Bergeron.

Boston already got a power play goal from David Pastrnak in the first, and his linemate got in on the action to make it 2-0 when Hurricanes’ Greg McKegg was whistled for interference on Tuukka Rask.

Bergeron was fed the give-and-go from Pastrnak before firing a shot from the high slot at the 1:26 mark.

Take a look:

The tally marked the sixth power play goal for Bergeron during the playoffs, and moved the Bruins one step closer to the Stanley Cup Final.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images