The Boston Bruins doubled their lead in their Eastern Conference Final matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes thanks to Patrice Bergeron.
Boston already got a power play goal from David Pastrnak in the first, and his linemate got in on the action to make it 2-0 when Hurricanes’ Greg McKegg was whistled for interference on Tuukka Rask.
Bergeron was fed the give-and-go from Pastrnak before firing a shot from the high slot at the 1:26 mark.
Take a look:
The tally marked the sixth power play goal for Bergeron during the playoffs, and moved the Bruins one step closer to the Stanley Cup Final.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images