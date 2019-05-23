Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Robert Kraft sidesteps the long arm of the NFL’s law, some NFL insiders will have seen it coming.

An owner of one NFC team and an executive of another NFC team told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer they don’t expect the NFL to discipline the New England Patriots owner over the prostitution-solicitation charges he faces. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday at the Owners’ Meetings’ the league is gathering information and won’t determine whether to discipline Kraft until the matter legally is closed.

Florida judge Leonard Hanser this week postponed Kraft’s trial so the prosecution can appeal his decision to suppress video evidence that allegedly shows the 77-year-old receiving sex acts at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. The prosecution’s case centered around the spa video, and most assume Kraft will win the trial if the contested evidence remains suppressed.

That’s why one anonymous NFC executive is certain the NFL won’t punish Kraft under its personal-conduct policy.

“No, nor should he be,” the executive told Breer.

The anonymous NFC team owner assessed the chances of the NFL sanctioning Kraft.

“I’d be pretty surprised if he was,” the owner told Breer.

Things certainly are looking good for Kraft prior to the start of the new NFL season.

