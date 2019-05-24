Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gerald McCoy currently is without a team, but he certainly doesn’t lack suitors.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday parted ways with McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. It clearly was a money move on the part of the Bucs, who evidently weren’t keen on paying the $13 million base salary McCoy was slated to earn in the 2019 season.

So, where will McCoy wind up? The field currently consists of six teams, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Teams I’m hearing that have some level of interest in Gerald McCoy so far, per league sources: Bengals, Falcons, Patriots, Browns, Colts, Saints. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 23, 2019

The Browns were granted the first chance to dance with McCoy, who will visit the franchise Friday, per Cleveland general manager John Dorsey. The Browns already feature a strong defensive line with the likes of Myles Garrett and Sheldon Richardson, and the addition of McCoy would make the unit downright frightening.

It’s probably worth keeping an eye on the Colts as well. McCoy likely won’t land the cash he originally was supposed to earn this season, but he’s obviously not going to sign for pennies. Indianapolis has quite a bit of salary cap space and could be willing to extend a lucrative offer in hopes of taking its defense to the next level.

The New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, obviously, would provide McCoy the best opportunity to win. And after nine seasons (combined 52-92 record) in Tampa Bay which didn’t feature a single playoff appearance, the 31-year-old could be interested in taking his talents to a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

McCoy has no shortage of options, so his free agency decision effectively will come down to what he prioritizes most: dollar signs or Ws.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images