Rumors have been swirling around the possibility of Urban Meyer joining the University of Southern California’s football squad as their new head coach.
But the former Ohio State University coach has indicated he has no interest in taking on a new position.
“I learned my lesson long ago. All I’m going to say is I believe I’m done (coaching). I think I’m done,” he told Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch.
Meyer recently began his transition away from coaching following his retiring as Ohio State’s football coach back in January. Instead of retiring, however, he chose to stay with the university as their newest athletic director following the football team’s appearance in the Rose Bowl this year.
But it’s not a lack of interest that’s holding him back from continuing to coach. It’s his health.
With an arachnoid cyst on his brain, it’s hard for Meyer to do some of the things coaches do on a regular basis, including simple tasks like yelling to their players on the field. Small things like this, not the stress of the game itself, hindered the 54-year-old in the waning moments of his college football career.
Despite this, Meyer is still content with where he’s at.
“Life is very good,” he said.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images