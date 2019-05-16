Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patrick Peterson just got popped for PEDs. Let’s pile on.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing league sources, that the Arizona Cardinals cornerback is being suspended for the first six games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. It’s unclear what Peterson took, or anything like that, but social media reacted just how you’d expect, with an old quote about Tom Brady being brought back to the forefront.

Peterson, who reportedly dropped his appeal, called out Brady back in May 2015 for the quarterback’s alleged role in the New England Patriots’ Deflategate scandal. His beef? That Brady “disrespected the game” by somehow being linked to the alleged deflation of footballs.

I wonder what the @nfl is going to do about this new incident. Probably nothing!!!! — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) May 8, 2015

@KdGoat he disrespected the game I said nothing wrong. — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) May 8, 2015

Whoops.

It’s not like Peterson went on some scathing rant about Brady. Heck, he might even like the Patriots quarterback outside of the whole Deflategate thing. But it’s definitely a bad look in hindsight for Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, to talk about disrespecting the game, only to then get suspended for PEDs.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images