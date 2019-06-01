Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston has become quite familiar with raising a championship trophy over the last two decades.

The Boston Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and New England Patriots all have won their respective sports biggest prize, with the Patriots claiming their sixth title in February and the Red Sox being crowned World Series champs in October.

The Bruins are in the midst of their Stanley Cup Final run and could be the third Boston team this year to win it all.

But what’s it like to actually hoist the trophy over your head after the biggest victory of your life? Some Red Sox players shared their thoughts to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford on Friday.

“Two words,” Chris Sale said, “(expletive) awesome!”

Pitcher Rick Porcello said it’s an unimaginable feeling, while Steve Pearce said he was “in shock.”

“Literally your whole career came down to this moment,” the 2018 World Series MVP said. “You wonder if it was all worth it … Yup.”

Porcello said the World Series trophy has a lot of different meanings, especially winning it after a long, grueling season.

“That trophy symbolizes so many different things,” Porcello said. “At least for me, I just felt it all coming through that piece of metal. Different things you go through over the course of a season or throughout your career. The ups and downs and experiences with the guys in that room. You have emotions. You’re exhausted from a long season, but excited as you’ve ever been. It’s all these different things that are just getting mixed together at one moment. It’s an incredible feeling.”

It’s probably safe to say the trio likely wants to experience these feelings again in their career.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images