The Boston Red Sox are hoping to put the worst loss of the season behind them.

Despite carrying a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning Tuesday, the Red Sox lost 7-5 to the Cleveland Indians on a dreadful night at Fenway Park. Alex Cora’s club still can earn the series victory with a win Wednesday night.

The Red Sox will turn to right-hander Ryan Weber, who held the Blue Jays to one run on three hits over six innings in his last start. The Indians will counter with righty Shane Bieber, one of the best young pitchers in the game.

As for the lineups, rookie Michael Chavis will start at first in place of Mitch Moreland, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a back strain. Brock Holt will slide in at second base, while Andrew Benintendi leads off and plays left field after sitting out Tuesday’s game.

Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Weber.

Here are the full lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (29-26)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Ryan Weber, RHP (1-0, 1.29 ERA)

INDIANS (27-27)

Francisco Lindor, SS

Oscar Mercado, CF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Jason Kipnis, 2B

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Jake Bauers, DH

Greg Allen, LF

Kevin Plawecki, C

Leonys Martin, CF

Shane Bieber, RHP (3-2, 3.11 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images