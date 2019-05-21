Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis has impressed during his short time in the big leagues, and it seems he’s doing his best to take in the moment.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman has nine home runs in just 26 games, including a blast in the Red Sox’s blowout win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

But it was after Sunday’s game that Chavis shared a photo on Instagram, and in the post he had a pretty simple caption.

Wow, indeed.

If Chavis keeps up the way he’s been playing, you could start to craft a case that he belongs in the MLB All-Star Game this July.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images