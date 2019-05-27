Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The cub doesn’t feature an official closer, but the Boston Red Sox have been receiving plenty of help closing out games from several members of their bullpen.

Ryan Braiser currently leads the team in saves with six so far this season, while Matt Barnes isn’t far behind with three. Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree and Marcus Walden have each recorded one save apiece

For more on the bullpen’s efforts to fill the hole at closer, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images