Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday was not a good day for Stephen A. Smith and New York Knicks fans.

As you know, the Knicks didn’t receive the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NBA Draft, despite a three-way tie for the highest chance to win it. Instead, the New Orleans Pelicans shocked the NBA world and claimed the top spot.

Twitter went nuts with Knicks fans lamenting over receiving No. 3 pick. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith also instantly reacted on Twitter with a hilarious blacked out recording. The analyst knew he’d eventually have to face the cameras, and that he did Wednesday.

Take a look at his reaction to the Knicks not getting the first pick on ESPN’s “Get Up!”

We really just let @stephenasmith get it all out this morning. 😂 pic.twitter.com/q7VMt8h98k — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 15, 2019

Then again on “First Take.”

Pure disgust from @stephenasmith this morning after the @NBA Draft Lottery 🤧 pic.twitter.com/KYzxyUAonG — First Take (@FirstTake) May 15, 2019

Smith then took to his own Twitter (again) to say Wednesday was one of the “WORST days I’ve had in a VERY long time.”

Hang in there, Stephen A.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images