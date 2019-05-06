Take Behind-The-Scenes Look At Patriots Coaches Meeting During Super Bowl Week

In need of a Patriots fix? We think we can help you out.

The organization on Tuesday is set to release its latest championship film, “3 Games to Glory VI.” New England’s official Twitter account has shared some awesome clips of the movie in the lead up to its release, including a few Patriots players themselves reliving highlights from their Super Bowl LIII win.

The latest teaser was delivered Sunday night, but there was no game footage involved. Instead, fans received a rare, behind-the-scenes look at a Patriots coaches meeting held days prior to New England’s clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

Inside the coaches' meeting rooms during #SuperBowl week & more exclusive footage coming this Tuesday in 3 Games to Glory VI. Pre-order now: https://t.co/UKCn2iGzVE pic.twitter.com/E6maVm5c9t — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 5, 2019

It’s safe to say the coaching staff devised one hell of a gameplan, as the Patriots limited Jared Goff and Co. to three points while the offense managed to sharply execute down the stretch.

We have a feeling New England fans will have “3 Games to Glory VI” on loop until the 2019 season gets underway.

