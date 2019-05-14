Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The damage has been done, and Terry Rozier isn’t going to hold back.

Rozier remained tight-lipped throughout Celtics’ roller-coaster 2018-19 season, but the fourth-year guard has let it fly since Boston’s playoff run came to an end. The 25-year-old grabbed more headlines during an appearance Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take,” which included more than one telling soundbite.

In addition to effectively confirming he won’t return to the C’s, Rozier took a not-so-subtle jab at Boston’s coaches. Rozier believes the staff provided preferential treatment to Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, which only made it more difficult for the Celtics to work through their struggles.

.@T_Rozzay3 keepin' it real about the Celtics this season. pic.twitter.com/E7sP1ANXCi — First Take (@FirstTake) May 14, 2019

It’s clear playing with Irving was no easy task for Rozier, who opened up earlier Tuesday about the challenge that comes with being a teammate of the superstar point guard. Rozier noted that Irving typically gets his way, a sentiment that seemed to be echoed in his criticism of the Celtics’ coaching staff.

So, what’s next for Rozier? He doesn’t appear to have a preference as to where he winds up, as long as it’s a place where he can prove his worth. But after an underwhelming season that didn’t feature a ton of opportunity, the level of interest Rozier generates on the open market is up in the air.

The New York Knicks, for what it’s worth, reportedly have their eyes on the Louisville product.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images