Watch Celtics’ Marcus Smart Enter Game 4 Vs. Bucks To Standing Ovation

TD Garden was very happy to see Marcus Smart back on the floor.
The guard made his first appearance of the 2019 postseason Monday night, entering Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks with 6:16 left in the first quarter. The guard had been sidelined with a torn left oblique for several weeks before making his return to the court.
And, obviously, the crowd went wild when he entered the game.
Take a look:
Yeah, this guy was clearly missed.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
