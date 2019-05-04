Watch David Andrews Chug Beer While Serving As Bruins’ Game 5 Banner Captain

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have had quite a few special guests roll through TD Garden this postseason, and that trend continued Saturday night.

So far this postseason, the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Aly Raisman, Jaylen Brown and Johnny Bucyk, among others, have served as the pregame fan banner captain.

For Game 5 of Boston’s second-round Stanley Cup playoff matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the B’s brought in another member of the New England Patriots to do the honors.

Pats center David Andrews served as the banner captain, and suffice to say folks at the Garden were happy to see him. Andrews took things to another level too, chugging a beer in the process.

Take a look:

Edelman also chugged a beer while at the Garden for Game 7 of the Bruins-Toronto Maple Leafs series, much to the delight of Bruce Cassidy.

If Boston continues advancing this postseason, it’s going to be tough for the B’s to keep outdoing themselves with these guests.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images