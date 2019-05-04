Eduardo Rodriguez Has Had His Share Of Success Against White Sox

The Boston Red Sox have won four of their last five games.

Boston bounced back Friday night after losing in walk-off fashion on Thursday night by topping the Chicago White Sox 6-1 after a stellar start from Chris Sale.

Eduardo Rodriguez is tasked with keeping the ball rolling Saturday night. The lefty has been inconsistent to start the season, flashes some great moments but also being slowed by some bad innings. Rodriguez has had a decent amount of success against the White Sox in three career starts against the South Siders, however.

To see more on Rodriguez’s numbers, check out “Red Sox GamedayLive,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images