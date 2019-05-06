Bruce Cassidy, Charlie Coyle Preparing For Game 6 Vs. Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins took a crucial Game 5 at TD Garden Saturday night, but according to head coach Bruce Cassidy, the next win will be the most difficult.

Cassidy spoke to the media Sunday, noting that Boston will get the Columbus Blue Jackets’ best effort in Monday night’s Game 6. The Bruins head coach said that the final win is oftentimes the most difficult, but he knows they’ll be prepared.

Charlie Coyle also spoke and discussed the team’s preparation heading into the potential clincher.

