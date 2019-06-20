Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

At long last, the NBA Draft is upon us.

For months, rumors have been circulating about teams moving picks and players in order to best position themselves for success both next season and beyond. Now, it’s finally time to see who will select who.

The first three picks in the draft, which takes place Thursday at Barclays Center, seem relatively predictable. Barring trades, Zion Williamson will go first to the New Orleans Pelicans, Ja Morant second to the Memphis Grizzlies and R.J. Barrett third to the New York Knicks.

After that, things seem a lot less certain, and that unpredictability should make for a fun night.

Here’s how to watch the 2019 NBA Draft online.

When: Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports