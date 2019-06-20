Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pregame: Here are the starting lineups.

2:30 p.m. ET: Serious business now beckons for the United States women’s soccer team.

USA will take on Sweden on Thursday in Le Havre, France, at Ocean Stadium in 2019 FIFA World Cup group-stage finale. The teams enter the contest tied on points with six, but USA leads the Group F standings due to its vastly superior goal differential.

Should USA earn a victory or draw against Sweden, it will win Group F and set up a Round of 16 matchup against Spain. If Sweden wins, USA will face rival Canada next week in the first game of the knockout stage.

The U.S. has been dominant so far at the World Cup, having demolished Thailand 13-0 in their opener and dispatched Chile 3-0 in their second outing. Sweden beat Chile 2-0 in their first game, and brushed aside Thailand 5-1 in their next contest.

The teams are no strangers to one another, as their sixth World Cup meeting follows group stage clashes in 1991, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015. USA also will look to avenge its loss to Sweden on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics.

Stay right here for all the action from Le Havre, as we’ll keep you updated with the score, highlights and key facts from this crunch game.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images