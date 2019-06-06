Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale tied his manager’s hands Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

The Boston Red Sox ace was at his best in the middle game against the Kansas City Royals. But with a rising pitch count and an 8-0 Red Sox lead in the eighth, Alex Cora initially believed that inning would be Sale’s last.

Well, Sale took matters into his own hands to ensure he received the chance to finish what he started.

Sale hurled an immaculate inning in the eighth en route to his first complete-game shutout in a Boston uniform. After the game, Cora shed light on his mindset after Sale coasted through the frame.

“He did that and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to stay away from this one before he chokes me,'” Cora said, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Probably a wise move by the Red Sox skipper.

Boston will look to complete a three-game sweep of Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon before the club returns home for a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays.

