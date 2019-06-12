Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Davis’ elite talent is undeniable, but making a move for the superstar big man still should be viewed as high-risk, high-reward for the Boston Celtics.

While Davis won’t be a free agent come July 1, he’ll still be a focal point in a wild NBA offseason. The 26-year-old has one year remaining on his current contract, and all signs point to the New Orleans Pelicans shopping their franchise player to avoid losing him for nothing.

The Celtics have been tied to Davis in rumors for what he feels like forever. And although Boston has more than enough assets to swing a blockbuster for the six-time All-Star, AD’s agent, Rich Paul, thinks the C’s should tread lightly.

“They can trade for him, but it’ll be for one year,” Paul told Sports Illustrated’s S.L. Price. “I mean: If the Celtics traded for Anthony Davis, we would go there and we would abide by our contractual (obligations) and we would go into free agency in 2020. I’ve stated that to them. But in the event that he decides to walk away and you give away assets? Don’t blame Rich Paul.”

Boston shouldn’t be totally discouraged by Paul’s remarks, though. It appears the superagent and his client have a clear plan in place regardless of where Davis ends up, should the Pelicans find a trade.

“Where he’s going to land? I have no idea,” Paul said. “And it don’t matter. We’re going into free agency. Why does it matter to me where he goes? Earth: We’re going into free agency. He has a year, he has to play. But after that, I can’t say it no bigger: WE ARE GOING INTO FREE AGENCY. 2020: ANTHONY DAVIS WILL BE IN FREE AGENCY.”

This obviously doesn’t come as any surprise, as Davis would be doing himself a major disservice if he didn’t test the free-agent waters next summer. If a team ends up acquiring Davis this offseason, it should view the 2019-20 campaign as a year-long pitching period in hope of eventually cementing itself as a frontrunner for AD come July 2020.

For the Celtics, they likely can bolster their pursuit of Davis by re-signing Kyrie Irving next month.

