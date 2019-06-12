Anyone who watched the United States women’s soccer team’s destruction of Thailand at one Miami bar probably isn’t willing or able to read this right now.
A promotion American Social offers patrons on Team USA’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup game days includes free shots for every goal they score. USA’s 13-0 win over Thailand on Tuesday in their Women’s World Cup opener undoubtedly tested the limits, and patience, of those who watched the game at American Social or works there.
The bar hosts the Miami chapter of the American Outlaws, one of the biggest U.S. men’s and women’s national team supporters’ groups.
We haven’t seen video of the scenes at American Social but we imagine it was among the rowdiest atmospheres in the country during and after USA’s record-setting performance.
