You may have heard, but there’s a pretty big hockey game in Boston on Wednesday night.

The Bruins and St. Louis Blues will do battle in the biggest hockey game in at least eight years when the puck drops on Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the first time since 2011 the sport’s biggest prize will be settled in a winner-take-all matchup.

The waiting, however, is going to be the hardest part. Having to wait until just after 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night for the game to start might be downright painful at times, especially after watching videos like this one posted on the NHL YouTube page hyping up the Game 7 showdown.

Can the game just start now, please?

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images