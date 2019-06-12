Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have plenty of experience to lean on as they gear up for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues.

A number of players on the B’s roster have been in the Final before, and the likes of Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, David Krejci, Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask know what it’s like to raise the Stanley Cup, and also what it’s like to watch another team celebrate on your home ice.

One team will win Lord Stanley’s Cup on Wednesday night at TD Garden, forever etching themselves into the NHL’s historic list of Game 7’s.

Emotions surely will be running high, and the Bruins’ experience could be something that serves them well, seeing as Marchand quite perfectly summed up what it’s like to be on both sides of the result.

“It’s extremely tough to just get to this point here and to win is even harder than that. Once you lose, you realize how close it is,” Marchand told reporters Tuesday, via Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. “You get a taste. … It’s extremely difficult. And unfortunately, that’s the way it goes.

“Someone has to win, someone has to lose. It’s the best thing in the world for the teams that wins and it sucks for the team that loses,” he added. “Being on both sides of it — you realize how hard it is and just how (expletive) it is to lose. It sticks with you forever — winning and losing. You don’t forget everything that happens when you win and definitely don’t forget what happens when you lose.”

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final is what every hockey player dreams of, from Charlie Coyle watching the Bruins win it all in 2011, to Zdeno Chara watching the 1991 Cup Final on television in Czechoslovakia.

Soon, a new hero will be named.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images