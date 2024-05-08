Bruins Reaping Benefits Of Pivotal First-Round Lineup Decision

The Bruins received multiple contributions from younger players in Game 1 against the Panthers, and one of those standouts was Justin Brazeau.

Brazeau helped put Florida away when he scored Boston’s fourth goal off a breakaway. The 26-year-old and Mason Lohrei on Monday were impactful at Amerant Bank Arena and both weren’t in the Bruins lineup at the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Lohrei emerged in Game 3 of the first round after Andrew Peeke suffered an injury, and Brazeau made his return from injury in Game 5.

It was a questionable decision at the time since the Bruins were up 3-1, but the rookie forward proved to be a valuable member of the third line.

“The plays we’re seeing, he made in Game 7 and (Monday), is what we were seeing that in the regular season,” Montgomery told reporters after Game 1, per Eric Russo of BostonBruins.com. “And that’s why I put him in in Game 5 because he needed to get in a rhythm. We’re playing him because we believe he’s an excellent hockey player that can really help you, offensively and defensively. That’s why what you’re noticing there is something that we think is part of him.”

Brazeau arrived in Boston in February and his physicality and play in front of the net was key in the regular season. Those qualities make him an ideal fit for playoff hockey, but the forward understandably needed time to get accustomed to the level of play between his last game on April 2 to Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I feel really good. I felt good in Game 5. It’s just one of those things with the timing and stuff, you just got to get that back,” Brazeau told reporters Tuesday, per Russo. “It’s just getting my feet wet in the playoffs. It’s my first couple games. I like the way I came out in Game 7 and I just wanted to carry that over.

“Regular season is one thing, playoffs is completely different. To be out for three, four weeks and then get thrown right in like that, it kind of comes at you quick. It was picking up on the pace and settling in.”

Boston will hope for a repeat performance from Brazeau in Game 2, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. NESN+ will have pregame coverage at 6:30 and postgame coverage once the game concludes.